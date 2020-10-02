New sewer lines in Palmview now operational

PALMVIEW, Texas — The Agua Special Utility District (SUD) announced the final stages of the Palmview Sewer Project have neared completion.

Households are now being connected to sewer service for the first time ever. The Project 1 Collection System Group B&F represents about 1,252 households that will be connected and working. All discharging sewer to the City of Mission’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Agua SUD’s new release said the project represents the peak of a concerted effort to modernize one of the last areas in the state to rely on septic tanks to discharge wastewater.

The final steps in the process included disconnecting and decommissioning existing septic tanks and/or cesspools and installing the lateral yard line service connections within the residential properties to the wastewater collection system service connections.

Households in Project 1 – B&F were recently completed in this project area and the system was fully operational and online this week.

Construction on Project 2 – Collection System Group A&G continues and will be added to the system soon.