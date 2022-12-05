SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Empowering parents to choose their child’s education is one of the main focuses in this upcoming legislative session.

If passed, Senate Bill 176 would create an education savings account program that would allow parents to use state money to pay for private school, online schooling or private tutors.

“So traditionally, school choice has meant magnet schools, it could mean home schooling, it could mean alternative schools. So now this is San Benito CISD, reimagining choice education through an ECL academies,” said Nneka McGee, Chief Academic Officer for San Benito Schools.

School choice programs provide alternatives to parents who do not wish to send their children to the local public schools to which they are assigned.

“A regular school, a traditional school, will have is just a general education. But let’s say, for example, a family wants a more stem-related meaning science, technology, engineering, or mathematics,” McGee said.

There may be more options for parents if Senate Bill 176 passes.

Under the legislation, parents will get state money to help pay for private, homeschool or a hybrid of each regardless of their zip code or income level.

Families that opt out of the state’s public education system would receive the average amount of money it costs public schools to educate a child, which is currently about $10,000.

Many school districts like San Benito say they believe students will stay within their district because of all the vast options offered.

“We’re expanding those opportunities for all of our students, being able to give them choice and opportunities to explore their interests and cultivate their passions,” said Dilia Cornett San Benito Director of Elementary Instructional Implementation.

San Benito is opening two new academies next academic year.

Opponents of the school choice bill say it could take money away from public schools that are already struggling with enrollment.