College students across the Rio Grande Valley return to campuses in recent days.

For many, they are first generation college students who are excited about pursing a higher education. Something their families have been unable to do.

At the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley more than 5,000 new freshman enrolled for the fall semester.

Learning to get around the campus can be daunting for new students, so the upperclassmen offered advice.

“Definitely get to the parking like early in the morning as soon as you can.”

Miranda Garza is majoring in psychology at UTRGV’s Edinburg campus and is a freshman experiencing college life for the first time.

“I got here earlier, the parking lot was full. So I walked from my apartment and I know I need to bring a bike,” Garza said. “I just need to prepare for the commute over here is what’s going to be the challenge and the parking is crazy.”

Natalie Garcia is also a freshman and she said the first day of school has been a bit nerve wracking.

“I was kind of scared of like, the interactions and stuff. But everybody’s been pretty nice because I’m very shy.”

Garcia hopes to get involved in school activities and make the best of her integrated health science major.

“I really hope to go into any new organizations, meeting new people. And yeah, passing my grades for sure.”

Classes at South Texas College got underway last week. Administrators say they normally enroll about 4,000 new students each year.

Jaime Perez is in his senior year wrapping up classes and getting ready to graduate next spring with a Bachelors degree in business administration.

“I am very motivated to keep on going and I have decided to go for my masters so yes!,” Perez said.

With his undergrad journey coming to an end, he offered some advice to incoming freshmen.

“Get out of your comfort zone. I know it’s gonna be scary, but I mean, that’s one of the things scary is an awesome thing. Getting involved is the number one takeaway out of this.”

UTRGV and South Texas College has a number of activities planned to help students network and have a great back to school experience.