New school year brings challenges for children’s sleep schedule

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Putting your kids to sleep may seem like an easy task but it is a challenge for some parents.

Dr. Asim Zamir, Chief of Pediatrics at Valley Baptist Health System in Brownsville, said some parents use medications to help their children go to sleep.

However, he does not recommend the treatment for everyone.

“There are certain medications that we use but we need to evaluate the patient and look at the benefits and risks before we prescribe,” said Dr. Zamir.

According to Zamir, kids ages 6 to 12 need to have at least 9 to 12 hours of sleep every day.

He said kids who have a hard time staying asleep usually do not have a proper sleep routine in place and he highly encourages one.

“Have a schedule set for bedtime, at that time dim the lights, stop using electronics or screens at least an hour before bed,” he said.

Dr. Zamir said not getting enough sleep affects a child’s performance at school and can lead to obesity, high blood pressure, and depression.

Before a child goes to bed, Dr. Zamir encourages warm baths and activities such as reading a book.