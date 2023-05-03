MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Schlotzky’s location in McAllen is hosting a grand opening celebration this week.

The restaurant chain is known for its sandwiches, pizzas, flatbreads, and fresh salads.

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The restaurant will be offering a buy one get one free entrée all day long.

The new location will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

The ribbon cutting will begin at 11 a.m., May 5 on 2300 N. Nolana Ave. in McAllen.