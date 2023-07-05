SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Isla Blanca Park Beach Renourishment Project is expected to begin Friday bringing new sand to the area.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers, Texas General Land Office and the City of South Padre Island are all partnering up to renourish approximately 283,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand from Access 23 to Access 18.

Cameron County is estimated to receive approximately 94,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand to be placed at Isla Blanca Park between the jetties and Sandpiper Pavilion.

“Beach renourishment projects are of significant importance to our area, ” said Joe E. Vega, Cameron County Parks & Recreation Director. “This project ensures that our beaches and infrastructure remain resilient after storms and any inclement weather events. This project will allow for our beautiful beaches to remain safe and enjoyable for our residents and visitors. Thank you, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Texas General Land Office, and the City of South Padre Island for the partnership and dedication to this important project.”

The project is projected to be completed within two weeks.

The beach at Isla Blanca Park will remain open to the public.

For related information or any questions, contact the Cameron County Parks & Recreation Department at (956) 761-3701.