New resource for Border Patrol in apprehending undocumented migrants and narcotics

EDINBURG, Texas — A new resource is helping the U.S. Border Patrol. The agency has been testing a small unmanned aerial system for about a year and a half.

The aircraft was working so well the division started using them officially. Unlike a drone, Division Chief John Morris described like a remote control aircraft or helicopter. The unmanned aerial drone is portable and can quickly be deployed.

Chief John Morris, “in places where we don’t have infrastructure or don’t have other types of technology, we can take this kind of technology to those areas to assist the agents. What that does is then those agents have additional technology to help them find whatever they’re looking for. It could be migrants, it could be narcotics, it could be lost people.”

The technology is responsible for 26,000 apprehensions and finding 2,000 pounds of narcotics.