New rescue beacon aids in rescuing migrants and smuggling victims

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: CBP

SAN MANUEL, Texas — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) have teamed up to help save lives.

On Tuesday, the agency’s news release said Border Patrol, the Missing Migrant Program and the USFWS deployed a rescue beacon in the La Sal Del Rey Wildlife Refuge near San Manuel, Texas.

The increase of activity in the refuge led to a concerning number of incidents, said the release.

Human smuggling and tourism in the area has led to multiple emergency calls from lost migrants and tourists. A majority of these calls have been heat related issues due to dehydration.

The rescue beacon was deployed in an area that will have the most impact on rescue efforts in the refuge.

The beacon is equipped with lights and signage, making it visible to lost and distressed subjects from a long distance. Currently, there are 14 rescue beacons deployed throughout the Rio Grande Valley Sector and there are plans to increase those numbers in the near future, said the Border Patrol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday