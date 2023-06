EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Municipal Waterpark is unveiling new inclusive installments this week, according to a city announcement.

A new splash pad, ‘Pirate’s Cove’ will include an interactive pirate ship, tropical water features and an aquatic wheelchair ramp.

Pirate’s Cove is scheduled to open to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 10 a.m., Friday, June 25 at the Edinburg Municipal Waterpark located at 125 Mark S. Pena Dr.