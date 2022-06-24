MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A first-of-its-kind development in the Rio Grande Valley aims to bring a travel center and restaurants to Mercedes.

Victron Energy Incorporated plans to break ground on the project this summer and open its travel center in early 2023, according to a City of Mercedes news release.

The travel center is projected to be 12,000 square feet and located along Expressway 83. It will be close to the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets and La Quinta Inn & Suites.

(Courtesy: City of Mercedes)

The center will be equipt with bathrooms, showers, a Wendy’s, gift shop, food and snack store and multiple gas pumps.

A Chick-fil-A is also planned to open next to the travel center, according to the release.

Mohamed Sharaf, Victron’s vice president for development, who will also be the travel center’s owner said it will be reminiscent of a Buc-ee’s with a look and design that will reflect the ranching history and livestock shows of Mercedes.

Oscar Montoya, the Mercedes Mayor, spoke in support of the project saying the travel center will bring visitors and business from other communities and markets to the Mid-Valley city.

“This will be a great addition to Mercedes and the area along the expressway near the mall,’’ Montoya said. “The city has a lot to offer and we have more land along the expressway for even more development.’’

Victron Energy is a privately held company based in Waxahachie in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and a major fuel distributor for ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, Texaco and Conoco.