BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville swore in John Cowen as its new mayor as well as two new city commissioners.

On Tuesday, family and friends filled the commission chambers to thank and congratulate the newly elected officials on their new roles.

There was a standing ovation as Commissioner John Cowen took the oath of office as the city’s new mayor. Cowen said he is ready to get to work for the residents of Brownsville. One of the biggest issues he’ll have to face as mayor is the influx of thousands of migrants.

He said the city has managed to handle the problem and sets the example for other cities.

“I think our Emergency Coordinator in conjunction with the county and the state officials and federal officials have done a very good job. It’s just about scaling that operation and making sure we keep our community safe going forward,” said Cowen.

Also sworn into office are the city’s two new commissioners, District 1 Bryan Martinez and District 2 Linda Macias.

Martinez is the youngest commissioner to hold office for District 1.

“I look to bring more economic development to the area, in addition to increasing our quality of life within the district. That’s what my concentration is, making our families’ lives better one day at a time,” said Martinez.

Linda Macias said she is eager to get to work on the infrastructure of her district.

“Of course, this is not a position that I can do alone. I definitely need support from the City Commission. But one of the first things is better and safer roads. I’m committed to working on the infrastructure in District 2 and that’s one of my first priorities,” said Macias.

Former Mayor Trey Mendez was unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony but expressed his gratitude on social media saying:

“I really would have liked to have been there to thank everyone in person and to formally hand off the role of Mayor to my duly elected successor. Hopefully, I will get that opportunity at a later meeting. I feel confident that I have left a stable foundation, one that is currently free of special interests. Our commission is solid and I wish them the absolute best.”