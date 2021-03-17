New job-seeking system helps reduce volume of calls

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A new system is helping with the influx of calls jobs banks are receiving, allowing them to help more job seekers find jobs.

Workforce Solutions Cameron says one of the reasons they are not experiencing a high volume of calls is because an automated system helped reduce calls.

The system is called Work-In-Texas.com and it matches applicants to jobs. The biggest difference with this system compared to others is it doesn’t cost jobseekers anything.

Regional Director Henry Castillo says the way the system works is if people are looking for jobs, they can use the site to make a profile based on their educational background and qualifications. The system will automatically match them with jobs.

“The more I put in, the better chance I have of matching with the job that’s in the system because the system works automatically and uses keywords,” Casillo added. “So if you say you have housekeeping experience, any housekeeping jobs that are within the area that you say you want you’ll start matching with those jobs.”

He said instead of high calls, it is common for them to see people not filling in all the information correctly, which can interfere with the job matches.

Both of their locations are open for face-to-face. However, they do have a limit on how many people are allowed in.

Castillo said they normally see people who are missing information on their profile come up empty on job searches.

“They struggle to match with jobs, so they can come into our centers and we can work with them one-on-one to look at the profile and identify fairly quickly ‘oh this is why you’re not matching with those jobs because you’re missing this, this and this,” said Castillo.

He says once they include all the information, people start to have better matches.

They are also offering virtual workshops for those who might have been out of a job for a long period of time or those who are new to job hunting.

Workforce Solutions has two locations.

One in Harlingen at 601 E Harrison Ave, and another in Brownsville at 700 Ruben M. Torres Blvd., 3rd Floor. The offices are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call (956) 423-9266 for more information.