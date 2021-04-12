New job opportunities at South Padre Island Job Fair

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO)- South Padre Island will be hosting a job fair for all island employers.

The job fair will be located at the SPI Convention Center on Tuesday April 20th.

The SPI Convention Center is located on 7335 Padre Blvd.

Island employers interested in participating in the job fair are asked to call the South Padre Island Chamber at (956) 761- 4412 or email information on spichamber.com. Employers are asked to contact the chamber for a reserved spot no later than April 16th.