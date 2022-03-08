SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One San Benito realtor has seen a growing number of housing development plans come across her desk, signaling a growing residential population.

“You would think with the pandemic people wouldn’t be moving but it has been just the opposite,” said Velma De Los Santos, the owner of V.I.P. Realty in San Benito.

According to Texas Realtors, the Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical area saw a 6.2% growth in home sales in 2021.

De Los Santos said she sees the proof in the number of people looking to rent or buy in the area, and pointed towards new business growth as one reason why.

“SpaceX isn’t here but it’s affecting us—it’s not just affecting Brownsville,” said De Los Santos.

Among the few subdivisions underway, De Los Santos confirmed one beginning construction on the corner of Lovett and Russell Road called Russell Ranch.

“They’ve actually bought 25 acres more or less on the corner of Lovett Road and Russell, and they’re putting in about 130 houses,” said De Los Santos. “So, it would be for people that are first-time home buyers, retirees, some smaller homes, then larger homes for families.”

Rebecca Castillo, executive director of the San Benito Economic Development Corporation, confirmed new developers’ interest in the area but provided no more details.

De Los Santos said another subdivision underway is a duplex development on Stookey Road close to the Boys and Girls Club.

“There are so many people coming in with these larger companies and transitioning that they need not an apartment, but they’re not sure if they need a house,” said De Los Santos. “Then there’s this development on Stookey road.”

San Benito is seeing more housing options but De Los Santos also said more small businesses are slowly growing.

“They’re not the only ones, there are different little developments and our downtown is starting to sell little by little,” said De Los Santos.