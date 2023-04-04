BROWNSVILLE, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A new bill that could allow permanent residents to obtain their peace officer license.

“If they can serve our country, abroad, or even stateside, they should be able to serve our country here in their communities,” Legislative Director for Representative Vo, Xochitl Ramirez said.

Texas lawmakers are debating a bill that could help alleviate the shortage of police officers. House bill 1152 would allow permanent residents to obtain a peace officer license.

“These police departments and now sheriffs are coming to us and say, you know, there is a shortage in law enforcement like there’s these vacant seats, this law like gap that they need to be filled,” Xochitl Ramirez said.

To qualify, the bill states candidates must be lawful permanent residents and must have served at least two years in the U.S. Military.

The clause would allow residents to qualify for employment as officers, jailers, dispatchers, amongst other law enforcement jobs.

“Here in Brownsville, if you don’t have a peace officer license, and you still fit the criteria that we need, we will hire you, and we will send you to the school. So, you can go ahead, and graduate and get your license. And then of course you get sworn in,” Brownsville Police Department, Public information Officer, Martin Sandoval said.

Sandoval says, the bill could alleviate the shortage of law enforcement officers across the region.

With a 50/50 chance an officer candidate can pass the oral board, the bill could potentially give police departments across the region a bigger pool of candidates.

“We have a lot of people that are permanent residents that would love to give back to the community. So, this is a very great opportunity for everybody,” Sandoval added.

The bill had all votes in favor from homeland security and public safety committees. If it were to pass, it would go in effect starting September 1st of this year.