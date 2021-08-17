New Hidalgo County courthouse struck by over 10 bullets, investigation ongoing

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after over 10 bullets struck the new Hidalgo County courthouse.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, a construction worker reported the damages to authorities.

Deputies were called to the new courthouse after being advised by a construction worker that over 10 bullets struck and damaged windows and the walls on the east side of the building. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/8ReKhPckTO — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) August 17, 2021

Guerra said over 10 bullets struck the windows and wall on the east side of the building.

Officials add this is an ongoing investigation.