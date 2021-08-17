New Hidalgo County courthouse struck by over 10 bullets, investigation ongoing

Local News
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after over 10 bullets struck the new Hidalgo County courthouse.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, a construction worker reported the damages to authorities.

Guerra said over 10 bullets struck the windows and wall on the east side of the building.

Officials add this is an ongoing investigation.

