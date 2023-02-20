EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The County of Hidalgo Urban County program released its 2023 “Community Needs” survey.

The goal of the survey is to get community feedback which will help county leaders with allocations from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The survey is now open to those living in Hidalgo County.

County leaders say they hope this survey will help solve ongoing issues homeowners are facing, but feedback is crucial.

“One of the problems we had is to how to effectively communicate with the people,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said.

According to the “community needs” survey website each year Hidalgo County Urban County Program receives approximately $10.6 million in annual grants.

This comes from several federal programs and county leaders say they are aware of what some homeowners would like to see done.

“We know a lot are asking for sidewalks a lot are asking for streetlights because their neighborhoods are not illuminated some people are asking for more law enforcement and protection,” Judge Cortez said.

According to the survey’s website, this is part of a 5-year planning process so hidalgo county needs residents from the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, and Mission to participate in this survey.

Hidalgo County homeowner Claudio Castro says his neighborhood is filled with traffic because parents are trying to pick up their children at a nearby school.

“Traffic, safety, because when you pull out of here you can’t even see on either side people come in here in this neighborhood so they can cut in line they will come in turn around and go back and try and cut in line,” Castro said.

Hidalgo County officials say more funding is needed because the county is continuing to grow.

“We’re able to, this is under the Urban County Program, we’re able to share some of those funds with some of the smaller municipalities here in Hidalgo County and we’re always trying to find more because like I said our needs are very great,” Judge Cortez said.

Officials say the survey is about 8 minutes long and those who participate can remain anonymous.

The survey will be available till March 3rd and to access the survey click here.