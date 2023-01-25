PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new plaza is opening Thursday in Pharr that will welcome new businesses to the community.

The Mi Jardin Plaza development will be home to new retail, medical and healthcare businesses, the city announced Wednesday. The plaza will also include four medical office suites and retail space for a potential restaurant chain.

“This is a wonderful new development for the Pharr community and we are proud to welcome Mi Jardin Plaza to our city,” said Victor Perez, Pharr Economic Development Corporation President and CEO.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new development will take place at 11 a.m., Jan. 26, at Mi Jardin Plaza located in 1206 W. Sam Houston in Pharr.