New haunted house aims to raise funds to feed stray dogs

WESLACO, Texas — Many of your favorite Halloween activities are probably canceled this year. In the spirit of keeping a holiday tradition alive, one man has created a new haunted house in Weslaco.

The quest to feed stray dogs led to the creation of “Screams from Pleasantview Drive Haunted House”. It is the Rio Grande Valley’s newest haunted house.

“Basically, we’re building a haunted house for the homeless dogs,” Robert Franklin, creator of the haunted house, said. “You can bring bags of dog food if you lost your job from COVID.”

Franklin has his own landscaping company and has previous experience working as an actor in other local haunted houses.

Along with volunteers, he worked 12-hour days for the last month to get it set up, using materials they got for free.

“Everything we built here, some of it was donated,” he said. “Most of it was all trash. We took trash and made it into treasure. We made each scene.”

In compliance with safety protocols due to the coronavirus, guests will be required to wear a mask at all times, and only two people are allowed per scene.

“We basically want to come out and have fun and be safe,” he said. “If you are seen without your mask in the haunt, you’ll be escorted out immediately, for your safety and our safety.”

He says with each $15 ticket purchased he can buy food to feed up to 30 stray dogs. As for the characters you can expect to see…

“We have Jason Vorhheese, Jeepers Creepers, IT, he said. “We have killer clowns, crow monster, swamp man.”

Screams from Pleasant View Drive will be open the rest of October, from Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are being sold at the location, 503 S Pleasantview Drive in Weslaco, starting Thursday at 8 p.m.

Click here for ticket information and dates of operation