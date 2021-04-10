New garden home community will house 190 in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – Esperanza Homes debuted their newest residential community in McAllen, the Villas on Freddy.

The community will be located on 10201 N. 14th St. in McAllen.

The Villas on Freddy will consist of 93 garden homes, this will be the first phase of an overall 192 garden home community.

The modern styled homes will have a wide set of amenities offered to the gated community. Amenities including Smart Home features, a fully equipped gym with 24-hour access, a swimming pool, and much more.

“Excited to bring this new garden home project to the McAllen community,” said Nick Rhodes, CEO of Esperanza Homes. “We believe the style and floor plans available at Villas on Freddy will enthusiastically be embraced by new home buyers, especially those that consider themselves millennials and those looking to downsize from their current lifestyle, in our growing community.”

The Villas on Freddy will give all the luxuries of a new home without all the work, having a low maintenance single family lifestyle with a list of desirable amenities.

The homes are currently being priced at around $194,990 to $249,990. There are currently 6-floor plans with options for a 2 to 3 bedroom home.

For more information on the homes click here or call (956)-398-5346.