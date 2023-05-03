HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deyanira Ramirez with the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art stopped by our ValleyCentral Studios to discuss new events and exhibits.

New for the BMFA is “And I Feel Fine/ Y Me Siento Bien” by Mateo Gutierrez and the 2023 BMFA Members Art Exhibition. The opening reception for these events is Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m.

Ramirez says registration is open for this year’s summer camps, happening in June and July, which include music and science in addition to art.

An exhibit currently in the works, “Mexican Wrestling, 90 Years of History”, is the largest exhibition of Lucha Libre items such as masks, equipment, photographs, toys, postcards, and more.

Visit the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art for more information about exhibitions and events.