New Edinburg mayor sworn into office, promises transparency

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Ramiro Garza was sworn in as the new mayor of the city of Edinburg.

Present at his speech were local and federally elected officials who listened to Garza’s promise to bring transparency to the city’s government.

“By electing me you decided you would like a fresh start, and I have every intention to ensure that we bring back trust to our city government and we do away with politics as usual,” said Garza.

Garza said on Tuesday, the city will hold a conflict of interest discourse at their 6 p.m. meeting where residents and city staff can express any problems they are having in the city.

“We will have a conflict of interest disclosure, the first line item is to disclose any conflicts that anyone might have,” said Garza

According to Garza, this is his first step in office to build more trust with the community. Next, Garza said they will establish a code of ethics.

“I’ve asked city staff to research other code ethics that are in place—we’re not the only city around the country there are so many cities—and we’re looking to adopt a code of ethics for us as elected officials and then start with 2040 plan as well,” said Garza.

The 2040 plan is a long-term strategy that will improve all aspects of the city of Edinburg, according to Garza. He said that he wants the community to be involved in this planning.

“We want to invite them to take part in our 2040 planning process, but in order to do that they have to feel comfortable,” said Garza.