EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas native has chosen to highlight the ins and outs of the high school varsity mariachi scene in South Texas with a new documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

According to a release from Sundance Film Festival, the documentary captures the highs and lows of Edinburg North High School’s Mariachi Oro as a green team strives for the state championship.

“With tough love, finely tuned empathy, and a fiery passion for the music, coach Abel Acuña guides the varsity band through a steep competition season and a fraught year in their adolescent lives,” the release states.

Viewers get to hear firsthand from team captains Abby, Marlena, and Bella as they prove the value of the skills taught in the band room help them navigate life’s challenges on and off the stage.

Filmmakers Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn, both of Mexican descent, say Going Varsity in Mariachi is a testament to their ability to explore identity, cultural roots, and pressing social issues with boldness.

“We really wanted it to have the excitement and drama of a sports movie but with the heart of a coming-of-age movie,” Osborn said.