New dispatch system helps Weslaco police respond faster

WESLACO, Texas — New equipment for the Weslaco Police department is helping them respond faster to 911 calls.

The department said they are using a new computer aided dispatch system and records management system.

The new tools will allow police to collect data from suspects and report it back to the state and FBI for record keeping through a mutual database. The system was funded through a $1 million state grant.

Eric Hernandez, Public Information Officer, Weslaco Police department, “Our officers are probably going to fill a report that takes 5-15 minutes. Now they’ll stay in that 5-7 minute range and this allows them to get back on the roads and do their job.”

The department said eventually all police agencies will be required to adopt the new program. This helps put their agency ahead of the game.