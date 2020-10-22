Hidalgo County looking at increasing oral swab COVID-19 testing for schools

Chief Administrative Officer for Hidalgo County Eddie Olivarez explains how the testing resource for the county could be used.

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Commissioners Court approved to have a state-funded company to assist in administering COVID-19 oral swab tests to residents.

“This is [a] discussion, consideration, and approval for to secure services through curative incorporated for free COVID-19 oral swab test within Hidalgo County,” said Olivarez. “The raw vision on this is for the county to use this testing service at no cost to its residents and at no cost to the county.”

He also said this idea could be used for schools.

“It will allow the schools to work with them directly and of course the results will come back to us and the schools if they’re positive,” said Olivarez.

Donna Independent School District Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez says they already have options for COVID-19 testing.

“We reached out to Hidalgo County, our Precinct Commissioner is Mr. Fuentes and with collaboration with Judge Cortez they were the ones who made the connection with the National Guard and they pretty much put us in contact with them and they came and did testing,” said Azaiez.

He adds additional options for testing are good as they can catch positive cases earlier and act to prevent the spread of the virus.

Hidalgo County parent Marlene Lopez-Garcia says if this happens at school districts she would feel at ease.

“I think it would bring us peace of mind for us as parents that we know that the children that are going to school have tested negative,” said Lopez-Garcia.

No details of when the testing will be available and which schools will be participating have been released.