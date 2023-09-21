HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The director of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society in Harlingen is speaking out on how the city of Harlingen is trying to change a contract it has had for the past 34 years.

Luis Quintanilla said the city put a new contract on the agenda for the humane society without contacting them a couple of weeks ago. He had to ask them to table the meeting for another day to look at the new contract.

The commission agreed and Quintanilla was able to review a copy of the new contract.

“One of the most troubling aspects of that proposed contract is that they want to make it so that we’re going to be an open-intake facility where we accept the animals basically 24/7, no questions asked,” said Quintanilla. “It will exponentially increase the amount of work that our staff is going to have to perform, and all of that for no additional consideration by the city.”

Quintanilla says another aspect of the contract would make them responsible for the building’s upkeep and repairs, which is something the city is responsible for in the current contract.