PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The new Edinburg to McAllen direct highway connector will be open Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Drivers traveling from Interstate-69C (Edinburg) onto Interstate-2 (McAllen) will merge to the right onto the new two-lane connector.

The old Edinburg to McAllen connector will be closed and later removed.

As previously reported, the change is part of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project, a $303 million plan being built to improve traffic flow in the Upper Valley. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

