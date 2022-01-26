New commission focuses on Harlingen’s drainage improvements

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to a newly appointed planning and zoning commission in Harlingen, they have made improving drainage throughout the city priority number 1.

At a regular commissioner’s meeting in the city of Harlingen on Monday, a Harlingen resident took to the public comment section to express their frustration with flooding issues, “I have heard the shouts and you all have heard the shouts or the crying of the lady by the creek whose home was flooding, or the gentleman whose home was flooding by the police station four times.”

J.V. Garcia, a newly appointed planning and zoning commissioner, said this is the first time in decades there is this much change within the department.

“This could have been prevented, but it took this flood crisis to really get people to question, why is this happening and how are we going to solve this problem?” he said.

Garcia added that the commission is now made up of two engineers and one construction specialist.

“For the first time in the planning and zoning commissioner there are three professional engineers that are providing oversight and accountability for developments in the city of Harlingen,” said Garcia.

District 5 city commissioner Rene Perez said some of the floodings that occur in Harlingen are due to some subdivisions that did not meet drainage standards, but were approved.

“There is a certain standard that developers have to meet in order to build,” said Perez. “What happened in the past was when it came to drainage some officials what they used to do was give waivers, and that’s basically giving an exception, ‘oh you don’t have to worry about that, you don’t have to worry about that,’ and that caused these subdivisions that we already have to flood,” said Perez.

Garcia said the one thing the commission is planning is to expand stormwater detention capacity.