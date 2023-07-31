WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new associate degree college will be opening its doors this fall at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

The Texas School of Health Sciences is a new 18-month associate degree nursing program that offers students pre-requisite and nursing coursework to graduate with an Associates of Applied Science in Nursing.

The closed-enrollment program provides students a guaranteed job placement as a Registered Nurse and licensure in one of Prime Healthcare’s 3 regional hospitals.

“Students have to agree to work for Prime Healthcare for 36 months following graduation and licensure,” Kyle Hunt, from the Texas School of Health Sciences said. “If students stay enrolled, they graduate, pass the licensure exam and work for Prime Healthcare for 36 months, they will never pay a dime of college tuition.”

Hunt adds the Knapp Medical Center is the best fit as a hospital campus for the new nursing program.

“Because of the fully, clinically, immersive environment located on the hospital campus… All of our students will graduate as proficient nurses ready to hit the ground running. It’ll serve the Rio Grande Valley for decades to come.”

TSHS is hosting an information session for students who are interested in applying for the nursing program.

“We want to make sure it’s the right opportunity for everyone,” Hunt said. “We want to answer all your questions about the 40 hours a week commitment, the tuition forgiveness… There’s just a lot of exciting components about this program that we want to talk to the prospective students about.”

The session will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 5 at the Knapp Medical Conference Center located on 1401 E. 8th St. in Weslaco.