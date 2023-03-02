McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If your day starts with a cup of coffee and ends with a glass of wine, these two new Rio Grande Valley locations might be worth looking up.

Start with a coffee

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Brownsville opened its newest coffee shop 7Brew, located at 200 Rocky Road, off of Paredes Line Road.

Michael Paxton, the company’s director of operations for South Texas, told ValleyCentral 7Brew Coffee is different from other coffee shops because of its dedication to customer service and drink variety.

“We sell an experience,” Paxton said.

On any given day, customers can order up to 80 secret menu items. Paxton predicts the most popular drink at the Brownsville location will be the mocha chiller. His own personal favorite blend is the brunette which has caramel and hazelnut.

The blondie is by far the most popular menu item and consists of caramel and vanilla.

“We have absolutely delicious coffee,” Paxton said. “We get our beans from Columbia.”

On March 11, 7 Brew will host a Swag Day and aims to use the event as an opportunity to get to know the Brownsville community. At the event, customers will get a free T-shirt with the purchase of a large drink.

End with a wine

A new fine dining restaurant is set to have its grand opening in McAllen this month.

Ambra is the work of restaurateur Jaime Muriel of Il Forno a Legna, Prime and Mikhuna, and is known for its luxurious and unforgettable dining experience, according to a release. The new addition to the McAllen culinary scene promises an unparalleled gourmet journey with exceptional cuts of beef, carefully crafted cocktails and an exquisite wine list.

Ambra will be located at 1200 Auburn Ave., Suite 200, off of north 10th Street and will be open in mid-March.

Spanning over 6,200 square feet, the space is described as grand yet inviting. The menu consists of meats, fish, seafood, and vegetables prepared using a variety of wood and charcoals from South America with inspiration from Argentinian, Peruvian and Italian flavors.

“We’re excited to bring a new high-end dining experience to North McAllen,” said Muriel, the owner of Ambra. “Our goal is to provide our guests with an unforgettable culinary experience, exceptional service, and a warm and inviting atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Ambra.”