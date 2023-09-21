EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Institute for Research and Development has a clinical trial for children and teens called ‘INHALE-1’.

This insulin product is meant to be inhaled. The goal of the trial is to move away from the more invasive procedures to a cleaner, more direct delivery.

The inhaled insulin is also stored at room temperature, making it easier for patients to travel with it.

“You can imagine a maybe middle schooler, or a teenager right now is not so self-conscious about having to take a break, before they eat or after they eat with an injection, they can slip this in the pocket, they can take their dosage, and then continue on with their day,” said Dr. Lisa Trevino, vice president of DHR Health Institute for Research and Development.

Children between the age of 4 to 17 who have been diagnosed with type one or type two diabetes can participate in the trial with parental consent.

Participants will be randomly assigned to one of two groups.

One will receive an inhaled form of insulin for 12 months, while the other will take the normal injectable insulin for six months and then transition to the inhaled form for the remainder of the trial.

During this time, participants will receive comprehensive medical support and monitoring, medical equipment and compensation.

“Then we’ll look deeper into the inclusion and exclusion criteria for this study,” Trevino said. “And then depending on what medications they’ve been on, or perhaps a medical history, patients will continue on with the screening or they’ll be excluded due to one of the parameters of the study.”

The device is made of three pieces. The medication comes in a red piece that is inserted, closed and inhaled through the mouthpiece.

If you would like to participate in the trial or would like more information, call (956) 362-2397 or email a.casciato@dhr-rgv.com.