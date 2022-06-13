HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Weslaco is preparing to welcome the community to its newest park.

The city announced Monday that they are “adding finishing touches” to their newest park, Judge Gilbert Garza Park.

The park will include a splash pad, exercise stations, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, and over 1.5 miles of trails.

The park is set to open Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 9 am. Mayor David Suarez and Commissioner David Fuentes will be in attendance.

The park is located a 320 E. Mile 11 Rd. in Weslaco.