BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County grand jurors have handed down another felony indictment of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for alleged murderer Anthony Eliff III.

Eliff was indicted in March 2020 for the murder of Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G.

On Feb. 6, 2020, Harlingen police found Garcia dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest. Harlingen investigators told CBS4’s Derick Garcia, the motive was over a parking spot at a home on the 3300 block of Adams Landing.

Aaron Rendon, Eliff’s attorney, spoke exclusively with 4 INVESTIGATES team.

“His prior record should have nothing to do with this case. And we’re going to do everything we can to keep it out of this case and make sure that the jury goes in with a, a clear, unbiased mind,” Rendon said.

Rendon explained he intends to file motions. This could delay a trial further.

Judy Lee Martinez coordinated Garcia’s funeral in 2020 and has since handled services for Willie G’s mother, Dahlia Garcia and sister, Dalila A. Garcia.

“None of them got closure,” said Martinez, while visiting Willie’s grave.

“It’s heartbreaking because knowing that he’s here, his mom’s there, and now his sister is gonna be over there. You know, like, I felt like his mom died of a broken heart.”

Court records show Eliff is due back in court on February 23.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, Eliff is accused of murdering Elyn Loera, 32, in September 2019.

Loera was reported missing that month after traveling from Harlingen to Corpus Christi to see Eliff, who she was dating at the time, a probable cause affidavit stated.

The document details how the two stayed at Hudson House Motel in Harlingen, where Eliff told authorities they got into an argument when he saw videos of her having sex with another man.

Eliff told police that she then walked away and never saw her again, the document said.

According to the affidavit, Loera remained missing until an anonymous woman told Harlingen police in February 2020 that Eliff told her he killed Loera and buried her body in San Benito.

Investigators searched a field in San Benito near Eliff’s relatives and found human remains, a blanket, and a projectile.

The remains were sent to a lab to collect DNA samples, and in February 2022, the samples were identified as Loera’s.

The blanket recovered at the gravesite was also said to be similar to the blankets in the Hudson House Motel.