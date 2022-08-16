MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) unveiled a new campaign dedicated to inspiring multicultural communities.

The campaign is called Da Esperanza, Da Vida, or Give Hope, Give Life, said the organization’s media release. The campaign was inspired by a mural at TOSA’s headquarters, painted by San Antonio artist Crystal Tamez.

The woman featured on the mural is named Esperanza, or Hope in English, and she represents the hope donors offer recipients through organ donation.

“Esperanza”, artist: Crystal Tamez, photo courtesy: Texas Organ Sharing Alliance.

The campaign began on Aug. 1 and is part of National Minority Donor Awareness Month (NMDAM).

The initiative is also focused on educating Texans about the importance of being registered donors with Donate Life Texas.

Over 10,000 children and adults in Texas need an organ transplant and while half of those people

are from multicultural communities, minorities only represent a small percentage of registered donors, said the release.

The need for donation and transplantation is more noticeable in minority communities where disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease contribute to organ failure, especially kidney failure.

Studies show that transplants, where the donor and recipient come from the same ethnic background, have a higher chance of survival, said the release.

Visit TOSA to learn more about this campaign.