New businesses set for Starr County, hope to reduce historically high unemployment rates

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — With a history of high unemployment rates Starr County said they will be offering more jobs and training classes to help lower their rate.

County Judge Eloy Vera said the current unemployment rate is 17.7%, compared to 20% at the start of 2021. Vera told KVEO the county is working to lower that percentage by offering training courses that are geared towards those seeking employment.

These courses can range from training for the food and beverage industry to the hospitality and retail management industry.

In addition to these classes, the Starr County Industrial Foundation held a community celebration on June 16 to unveil a new infrastructure that is being built.

This infrastructure is currently set to hold a Starbucks, Buffalo Wings and Rings, Whataburger, and Panda Express.

According to Rose Benavidez, president of the Starr County Industrial Foundation, these four businesses will offer 500-700 new job opportunities.

She also said there is a possibility of an additional 100 jobs as another user is looking to be added to this infrastructure.

Job applications have not been released for these businesses yet, but Benavidez expects the applications to go live in the next few weeks.