New Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport terminal is in commission

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport opened the doors to its new terminal to passengers today.

New building, technology, and flow are just a few things the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is celebrating with its new terminal.

The last passenger to fly out of the old terminal did so on Tuesday. As of early this morning, passengers are now funneled through the sleek $43.8 million terminal.

Plans for the project began around 10 years ago, with the city looking towards a bigger future and update for the airport.

“We take in account the 20-year forecast, so when we went to the drawing board with the architects and engineers, we used the latest regulation and the latest standard for design,” said Special Projects Manager, Francisco Partida.

Partida says it was time for an update; the earlier terminal was operating was built in the 1970’s.

The project broke ground in December 2018 and was completed two years later, in December 2020.

“We had 30 days to activate systems, and allow for the airlines to let the holiday rush pass and then be able to move with a little bit more ease into the new building,” said Partida.

The next phase of the project involves the demolition of the previous terminal to allow for the construction of an airplane ramp that makes it possible for planes to park closer to the new building.

“That will be completed, the building gone, the new pavement, and the jet bridges, by May of this year,” Partida said.

Along with the new terminal is the redesign of the surrounding streets that route the community traffic around the front of the terminal, for more efficient loading and unloading.

“With the talent that this region is attracting, especially the city of Brownsville, SpaceX, with all [these] fantastic projects with the port, and even the ones that the city is embarking on, other than building this terminal, we expect that this will be the RGV’s airport,” said Partida.