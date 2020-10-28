New Brownsville proclamation to honor late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Brownsville issued a proclamation recognizing and honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Some of the proclamation reads:

‘where as: Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for gender justice, voting rights, abortion rights, the rights of immigrants, and the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.’

Rochelle Garza, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU), says the proclamation was brought to the attention of city commissioners by community partners like the ACLU, recognized planned parenthood of South Texas and other organizations.

“We are really grateful for the City Commission, the Brownsville City Commission, the City of Brownsville, for recognizing Ruth Bader Ginsburg, acknowledging her legacy and its impact on the community,” said Garza.

Garza mentions the proclamation is to stand for everything Justice Ginsburg fought for, including gender justice, equality for LGBTQ+ rights and immigrant rights, and to also recognize the impact on the city.

Chairman of Cameron County Republican Party Morgan Cisneros Graham had a different outlook on what the proclamation meant for the community.

“While the Commission may have issued that kind of proclamation, what they’re in essence saying and possibly saying is that they support the trends that are occurring in this time which is starting to violate the rights of women,” said Graham.

Graham says she thinks the proclamation will not benefit the community it is trying to support.

“We don’t have a very large LGBTQ+ community in this area so when you have proclamations like that they have no idea what actually is going on in the communities they’re trying to support,” she said.

Graham goes on to say she believes this will not support Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.

“So when they say that they’re upholding Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy, she would not ever support the fact that women are being told that we have to be called people who menstruate for example. The identity we have as women was something that she held as being very dear and sacred,” said Graham.

However, Garza’s opinion on if the late Justice Ginsburg would support the proclamation differs from Graham.

“I think Justice Ginsburg wanted equality for everyone and that’s what this proclamation does,” said Garza.

In a virtual meeting with some of the city officials and representatives of ACLU of Texas, this proclamation is said to be a city-wide day of mourning on October 27 for the honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her legacy which is part of “The Next Stop Resolution Movement.”