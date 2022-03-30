BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville’s new downtown manager is addressing a disconnect in Downtown Brownsville.

Allen Garces explained the importance of reconnecting the community in his new role.

“What I’m hearing is that they don’t really know what’s going on, they hear maybe this, that, and the other from other areas, but I want it to come straight from the source,” said Garces.

Garces is a Brownsville native and started in his role as downtown manager in January 2022.

He previously held a position for the city of McAllen as a planner.

Garces said his role is to communicate and facilitate the efforts of everyone in the downtown Brownsville area.

“Downtown makes up not only business owners, but property owners as well, residential, commercials, et cetera. We want everybody to come by, get to talk to us, get to know us. When I say downtown, we’re not just referring to Market Square, we’re not just referring to commercial, we’re referring to everybody,” Garces said.

A new series of quarterly conversations called, Downtown Talks, is planned along with the Mitte Cultural District, as a way to reconnect the community, downtown businesses, and city leadership.

“It’s about what the community members want, it’s about what the downtown owners want, and the business owners and I’m just here to help them out any way I can. Again, it’s about facilitation. If I can’t personally help them, I’m going to get them to someone who can,” he said.

Bryan L. Martinez, Mitte Cultural District’s marketing and membership coordinator said they are working together with Garces and the city.

“One of our visions in downtown is to create the downtown as a destination, but not just as a destination but also as a premier experience. Building a community of all the business owners, organizations, that will all serve as the foundation for all of our revitalization efforts in the downtown area,” said Martinez.

Garces said he plans to meet with anyone who wants to speak and provide a direct line of communication.

“We need them to know that we’re here for them and you know, some might feel that way, but I want to stress to them that’s the case, especially here with me and as I start this new role with the city,” he said.

The first Downtown Talks is scheduled for March 30, at 5:30 p.m. at Downtown Market Square and is open to the public.