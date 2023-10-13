MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Holiday Parade is underway with new announcements for its 10th anniversary.

City officials announced the special guest that will attend this year’s event.

Julian Gil, Mexican actor and businessman will be the special guest for this year’s annual celebration.

Gil will broadcast the parade in Spanish while co-hosts Mario Lopez and Linda Tovar will be the English presenters.

“We’re excited to have him here,” Omar Quintanilla, McAllen City Commissioner for District 3 said. “He draws a big crowd. … He’s been with us before and we’re looking forward to having him again.”

The 10th annual event will also feature marching bands from across the Rio Grande Valley.

“We’re lining up to get ready,” Quintanilla said. “The McAllen Holiday Parade is coming. It’s fast approaching and so we want everybody to be ready for it.”

This year’s McAllen Holiday Parade returns Saturday, December 2 at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium located on 2001 N. Bicentennial Blvd.