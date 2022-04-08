BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Southmost College announced they are filling the job need with its new Agriculture and Agribusiness programs beginning in fall 2022.

“Whenever we consider creating a new program, we look into the demand, the job opportunities in that particular field, and after extensive research, we found that there are diverse opportunities in agriculture and many students in the Rio Grande Valley are seeking degree programs like this one,” said TSC Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Dean Murad Abusalim, Ph.D.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in agriculture sectors is projected to grow 6% through 2026. In Texas, the projected growth is 14.1%, indicating healthy growth.

TSC said its Agriculture and Agribusiness programs will offer an Associate of Science and prepare a pathway for students to transfer to a four-year university and pursue a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, agriculture science or animal science.

Agribusiness will also prepare students to transfer, but covers advanced topics such as the business and economics foundation of agriculture and horticulture. Graduates from this program can pursue a four-year degree in agriculture business, agriculture economics, horticultural science, plant and soil sciences, or poultry science.

Registration for TSC’s new Agriculture and Agribusiness programs is underway. For more information call 956-295-3747.