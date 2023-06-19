MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen announced it will be offering residents a new experience during this year’s MXLAN festival.

The four-day summer music and arts festival is meant to celebrate the Latino influence of popular culture.

Festivities will run from July 27 thru July 30.

Yajaira Flores, director of convention facilities for the City of McAllen, said the city is offering a new gala and economic summit.



On July 27, the city will showcase its new gala for the McAllen Cultural Arts Foundation. Flores said the gala aims to elevate the arts in the region.

The funds raised by the event will go to helping emerging artists.

On day two of the festival, professionals from Washington will come to the Valley for an economic summit. They will detail how a recession can impact the Valley and how residents can plan for the next 10 to 15 years.

“The idea here is for us to be able to have this information and cultural exchange and be able to take our region to the next level,” Flores.

Aside from the new additions, MXLAN will still entertain guests with live painting muralists, live music stages, open calenda street parades, artisan crafts, traditional cuisine and drink, educational talks, and interactive events.

The City of McAllen aims to spotlight local artists at MXLAn by having then share a platform with artists from across the country.