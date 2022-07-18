BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral.com) — Texas Southmost College Beyond opens registration for the fall semester, giving a “unique” opportunity for working adults to earn an associate’s degree.

Also known as, The Weekend College, the program is designed for adults to earn an Associate of Arts degree within two years.

“We are trying to bring students in for them to complete their degree as quickly as possible,” said TSC Dean of Health Professions, David R. Pearse.

75% of the coursework is online, and the other 25% is in-person on Saturdays, according to its website.

Students will attend two Saturday classes during the first eight weeks, and another two during the last eight weeks, according to a release. Saturday classes will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We found that [students] are more successful when there is some interaction, which is why we chose to enroll students in cohort groups of 20 to 40,” Pearse stated in a press release.

Students can be considered full-time, allowing the opportunity for financial aid benefits including Veteran Affairs benefits.

To see the full list of classes click here. For more information contact Dr. David Pearse at david.pearse@tsc.edu.