HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to research, more than 43,000 children are hurt each year in bathtub incidents.

John Lennan, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) said many bathtub accidents are due to a parent or guardian leaving a child unsupervised.

According to Lennan, children should never be left alone especially around water because it only takes inches for a child to drown.

“We always recommend assembling all the items that you’re going to need such as towels, shampoo, washcloths so that you never leave that child unoccupied on the tub because that’s when a fatality can occur,” he said.

Lennan said DFPS encourages parents to use slip-resistant mats inside and outside the bathtub space to prevent falls.

