BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville’s very own Nestor Andress will debut his new country song dedicated to the city that raised him Friday at Sombrero Fest.

‘Down in the Valley’ was written by Andress with the intent of solidifying the culture and geography that comes with Brownsville.

“My goal was to allow the listener to feel like they’ve already been there without having to,” he said. “And most importantly for them to feel like its home.”

This is not the country artist’s first rodeo at Sombrero. In years past, Andress performed under the big tent and even headlined one year with his band from Nashville.

“Brownsville showed up for me that night,” Andress said. “You could not walk anywhere under the tent and it really set the stage. And now it’s a bucket list for me because not only am I playing on the main stage, but I’ll be the only English act.”

Andress describes his music as romantic and cinematically driven with a steel guitar and occasional fiddle.

The country artist said his favorite part of attending Sombrero Fest is getting to see the people that he grew up with.

“Not only in the same classes but the ones that were like big brothers to me, coaches teachers, and siblings,” Andress said. “For me, it’s just the idea that the whole city can come together and have a good time.”

While he is a bit nervous to perform on the main stage for the first time in his career, Andress said the Rio Grande Valley means everything to him and he is beyond excited to perform.

“I hope wherever you are in the Valley that you can come out and support one of your very own,” he said.

Andress will perform during “magic hour” at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Main Stage at Washington Park.