Nephew organizes concert to help uncle battling cancer

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Reynaldo Flores experienced what was described as COVID-19 like symptoms. Both were shocked as they were told that he is actually battling Stage Four Lung Cancer.

“It breaks my heart because he was a very outgoing strong person,” said Frances Flores.

As a cancer survivor herself, Flores says her husband’s condition is worse and is doing the best she can to help him.

“It’s hard to see him like that,” she said.

Family member Rick Manzo is spreading the word on a Rock Relief concert that he is putting together to help raise money for his uncle’s chemotherapy treatment.





“We are going to try to keep it as safe as possible, social distancing and it’s an outdoor concert for anybody that wants to go to the show,” he said.

Both Manzo and Flores understand that this year has been a difficult time but are hoping that the Rio Grande Valley community can help out with what they can.

For those interested in helping virtually, a GoFundMe page has also been created to help the family with financial costs.

Anyone interested in purchasing concert tickets is welcome to reach out to Manzo directly via Facebook.