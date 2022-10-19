PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Residents near the scene of an overnight fire that destroyed 16 condos in Port Isabel said they were concerned for their homes.

Jon Kauffman, a winter Texan, said he lives in an RV park near the condominium complex. After hearing what sounded like gunshots or fireworks, he realized it was the condominiums on fire.

“[We] watered down the roof to make sure some of the embers didn’t get on our property also,” Kauffman said.

He said he checked on his mother-in-law who also lives near the condos to get her to safety.

Kauffman said members of the community came together to help each other and followed instructions from fire officials to move away from the area.

Jared Hockema, the Port Isabel City Manager, said there were no injuries or fatalities but evacuated residents were provided assistance.

“They’ve gone elsewhere, some were taken care of by the Salvation Army, some went with relatives, friends, and family, second homes, things like that,” said Hockema.

He said although there were no injuries, the fire should serve as a reminder to be prepared.

“You see the importance of smoke detectors, fire alarms, having a plan to evacuate and so it highlights that a fire can happen anywhere at any time. And we all need to be prepared,” he said.

Port Isabel fire crews received help from assisting agencies including Los Fresnos, Laguna Vista, South Padre Island Harlingen, and Brownsville.

Hockema said fire crews will remain on site until all hot spots are put out.