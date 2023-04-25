EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department are looking into a motive behind the murder of a one-year-old boy.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of the boy’s father Tuesday morning. The suspect is an 18-year-old from Edcouch.

Police responded to an area of East Samano Street Monday night after getting a call about an unresponsive infant.

According to police, the father strangled the boy to death. While an investigation continues, neighbors are speaking out on the case.

“Down the road, there was a bunch of undercovers, even a firetruck, wrecker, everything,” neighbor Josue Saenz said. “They’re probably one of the newest people there so, when it happened, it was like, ‘what do we have around?’”

Police say through inconsistencies with interviews and those on the scene, they suspect trauma and foul play in the child’s death.

Police say the boy’s mother was out of town at the time of the incident.

“Through the investigation and also some incriminating statements made by the suspect to our detectives during the interview, it was ultimately determined that the suspect, the father of infant had strangled his baby,” Lieutenant Gabriel Vela-Reyna with Edinburg PD said.

The boy’s father will be charged with capital murder Wednesday at the Edinburg Municipal Court.