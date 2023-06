ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra reported a shooting Thursday morning left one person dead.

The sheriff said at around 3:04 a.m. deputies responded to the 6700 block of Argentine Street in rural Alamo.

The deputies discovered a body with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and died.

The dead man’s neighbor was taken into custody. No details about the suspect have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.