Neglected cat, thought to be sodomized and shot, passes away

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Edinburg cat that was thought to be sodomized and shot passed away Thursday morning.

Kismet, the white, severely neglected, street cat that caught the attention of several on social media, due to claims that it had been sodomized and shot, passed away after being released from the Mission Veterinary Hospital where it was continuing its care.

Kismet was picked up Wednesday from the veterinary hospital by Murphys Safe Haven, the animal rescue service that fostered the cat from the Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS).

“This morning I went to check on Kismet and he didn’t wake up,” wrote Murphys Safe Haven on social media Thursday afternoon. “He passed away peacefully in his sleep, he felt no pain or suffering.”

According to the Mission Veterinary Hospital, Kismet was drinking and eating before he got picked up.

Due to Kismet’s state of health at the time that he was picked up by animal control and taken to PVAS, the shelter had decided to euthanize him.

Instead, he was picked up by Murphys Safe Haven and “rushed” to the Fayette County Vet Clinic, according to a social media post by Murpheys, posted May 15.

In that same social media post, Murphys detailed the conditions of the cat, saying that it had been shot in the abdomen, ears stabbed, and had a huge anus “as if he was sodomized.”

On May 19, KVEO spoke to Murphys and was told that Kismet had been abused in that way and so had other cats. The rescue also said that they had filed a report with the Edinburg police department.

The police department did confirm that there was an investigation. KVEO contacted the police on Thursday to request an update on the investigation and still is waiting for a response.

While the cat did suffer from horrible neglect, veterinarians do not believe it had been sodomized or shot.

KVEO is waiting to hear back from the Fayette County Vet Clinic but was told by the Mission Veterinary Hospital with the Fayette County Vet Clinic that they agree the cat was not sodomized or shot.

Animal abuse and neglect is a prevalent issue in the Rio Grande Valley.

It is encouraged to spay and neuter cats and dogs.