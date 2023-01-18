BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — United Way is offering a volunteer income tax assistance program for free tax return assistance to those who earn less than $58,000 a year.

United Way of Southern Cameron County opened a variety of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance locations in the county to help residents file for the 2023 season.

Residents who make less than $57,000 a year can take advantage of the free tax preparations. To find free tax help near you in the Rio Grande Valley call the dialing code 211 or visit 211texas.org.

Those interested in filing through United Way may call the following locations to set up an appointment.